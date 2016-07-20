版本:
BRIEF-BMW of North America says EPA testing delay affects all model year 17 diesel models

July 20 (Reuters) -

* BMW of North America says EPA testing delay affects all model year 17 diesel models

* BMW of North America says do not have a completion date for the testing and will have to wait until the EPA completes testing Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

