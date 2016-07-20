版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 11:10 BJT

BRIEF-Hawaiian Electric says is not currently in discussions with any other party for business combination

July 19 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc

* Not currently in discussions with any other party regarding business combination, do not intend to initiate any such discussions

* Will not provide any updates to above statement nor otherwise comment on market rumors or speculation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐