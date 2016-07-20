版本:
BRIEF-Panalpina Welttransport Holding H1 adjusted consolidated profit CHF 47.9 mln

July 20 Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG :

* H1 net forwarding revenue 2,596.5 million Swiss francs ($2.64 billion) versus 2,941.4 million francs year ago

* H1 EBIT, adjusted for the oil and gas related restructuring provision of 26.1 million francs, reached 60.8 million francs (reported HY 2016: 34.7 million francs; HY 2015: 60.4 million francs)

* H1 adjusted consolidated profit amounted to 47.9 million francs (reported HY 2016: 21.8 million francs; HY 2015: 45.3 million francs)

* Recognized a restructuring provision of 26 million francs in Q2

* Q2 net forwarding revenue 1,289.4 million francs versus Reuters poll average 1,332 million francs

* Group gross profit remained stable at 736.3 million francs in first half of 2016 (HY 2015: 736.1 million francs)

* Q2 gross profit 371.4 million francs versus Reuters poll average 367 million francs

* Q2 consolidated profit 4.5 million francs versus Reuters poll average 25.3 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9853 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

