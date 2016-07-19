版本:
BRIEF-Zafgen says suspends development of obesity drug Beloranib

July 19 Zafgen Inc

* Cash position sufficient to fund operations through phase 2a clinical trials for ZGN-1061

* Zafgen refocuses resources on development of differentiated second-generation MatAp2 inhibitor ZGN-1061

* Suspending development of beloranib; implementing strategic restructuring to align operations with clinical development priorities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

