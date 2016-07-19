UPDATE 1-Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
July 19 Microsoft Corp :
* Quarterly diluted earnings per share was $0.39 GAAP, and $0.69 non-GAAP
* Quarterly revenue in productivity and business processes grew 5 percent (up 8 percent in constant currency) to $7.0 billion
* Q4 GAAP revenue $20.6 billion versus $22.18 billion last year
* Quarterly Windows OEM non-pro revenue grew 27 percent (up 27 percent in constant currency)
* Q4 non-GAAP revenue $22.6 billion versus $22.18 billion last year
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $22.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly revenue in intelligent cloud grew 7 percent (up 10 percent in constant currency) to $6.7 billion
* Quarterly server products and cloud services revenue increased 5 percent
* Quarterly office commercial products and cloud services revenue grew 5 percent (up 9 percent in constant currency)
* Quarterly phone revenue declined 71 percent (down 70 percent in constant currency)
* Quarterly Azure revenue grew 102 percent
* Quarterly revenue in more personal computing declined 4 percent (down 2 percent in constant currency) to $8.9 billion
* Quarterly Xbox Live monthly active users grew 33 percent year-over-year to 49 million
* Quarterly surface revenue increased 9 percent (up 9 percent in constant currency)
* Microsoft cloud seeing "significant customer momentum"
* Quarterly search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs grew 16 percent (up 17 percent in constant currency)
* Quarterly Office 365 consumer subscribers increased to 23.1 million Source text: bit.ly/29TjEdk Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index pulled back in morning trade on Monday, with several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risky assets.