BRIEF-Discover Financial Services q2 earnings per share $1.47

UPDATE 1-Burkina Faso 2016/17 cotton crop seen rising to 750,000 tonnes -minister
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
July 19 Discover Financial Services :
* Qtrly total loans grew $2.9 billion, or 4%, from prior year to $71.9 billion.
* Qtrly credit card loans grew $2.3 billion, or 4%, to $57.2 billion
* Qtrly total net charge-off rate excluding PCI loans increased 11 basis points from the prior year to 2.27%
* Qtrly provision for loan losses $412 million versus $306 million last year
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $1.47
* Qtrly discover card sales volume increased 2% from the prior year
* Qtrly net interest income $1,751 million versus $1,636 million last year
* Qtrly total delinquency rate over 30 days past due excluding pci loans increased 11 basis points from the prior year to 1.60% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index pulled back in morning trade on Monday, with several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.