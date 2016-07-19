BRIEF-Discover Financial Services q2 earnings per share $1.47

July 19 Discover Financial Services :

* Qtrly total loans grew $2.9 billion, or 4%, from prior year to $71.9 billion.

* Qtrly credit card loans grew $2.3 billion, or 4%, to $57.2 billion

* Qtrly total net charge-off rate excluding PCI loans increased 11 basis points from the prior year to 2.27%

* Qtrly provision for loan losses $412 million versus $306 million last year

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $1.47

* Qtrly discover card sales volume increased 2% from the prior year

* Qtrly net interest income $1,751 million versus $1,636 million last year

* Qtrly total delinquency rate over 30 days past due excluding pci loans increased 11 basis points from the prior year to 1.60%