公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 05:07 BJT

BRIEF-Kraft Heinz Foods files for senior offering of up to $15 bln

July 19 Kraft Heinz Foods Co :

* Kraft Heinz Foods Co files for senior notes offering of up to $15.0 billion - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

