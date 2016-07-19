版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 04:46 BJT

BRIEF-Bellatrix exploration announces $50 mln bought deal offering

July 19 Bellatrix Exploration Ltd :

* Says debenture and subscription receipt in aggregate combine for total gross proceeds of approximately $80 million

* Bellatrix announces $50 million bought deal offering of subordinated convertible debentures and $30 million bought deal equity financing

* Debentures will bear an interest rate of 6.75% per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐