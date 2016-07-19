BRIEF-Aton Resources secures 2-year extensions to terms of two exploration licenses

July 19 Aton Resources Inc :

Aton Resources Inc. Secures two year extensions to the terms of its two exploration licenses at Abu Marawat and Fatiri from the government of Egypt until july 2018