BRIEF-Aton Resources secures 2-year extensions to terms of two exploration licenses

July 19 Aton Resources Inc :

* Approval by Egyptian mineral resource authority to extend term for exploration phase on Fatiri, Abu Marawat concessions by two years

* Aton Resources Inc. Secures two year extensions to the terms of its two exploration licenses at Abu Marawat and Fatiri from the government of Egypt until july 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

