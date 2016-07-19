版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 05:07 BJT

BRIEF-Twenty-First Century Fox says only agreement in place with Roger Ailes is existing employment agreement

July 19 Twenty-first Century Fox Inc

* Roger Ailes is at work. Review is ongoing. The only agreement that is in place is his existing employment agreement - Tweet Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐