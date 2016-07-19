版本:
2016年 7月 20日

BRIEF-Gannett sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share

July 19 Gannett Co Inc :

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

