BRIEF-SiriusXM Canada "disagrees" with Ontario Securities Commission complaint

July 19 Sirius Xm Canada Holdings Inc :

* "disagrees" with a complaint filed with Ontario Securities Commission by certain dissident shareholders

* Filing relates to concerns of certain dissidents in respect of proposed recapitalization by way of going-private transaction

* Siriusxm Canada's independent directors have determined that recapitalization is "in best interest of company"

* Says will present its position to staff of Ontario Securities Commission shortly