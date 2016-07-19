版本:
BRIEF-Petrus Securities reports 5 pct stake in Hill International

July 19 Petrus Securities Lp :

* Petrus Securities acquired Hill International shares for investment purposes as believed that common stock was undervalued

* Reports 5 Pct Stake In Hill International Inc As Of July 12 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

