公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日

BRIEF-Mondelez International declares qtrly dividend of $0.19 per share

July 19 Mondelez International Inc :

* Declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share of class a common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

