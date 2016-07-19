版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-Microsoft sees negative forex impact of 2 pts on Q1 rev

July 19 Microsoft Corp

* Sees negative forex impact of 2 points on total revenue in Q1

* Sees negative 1 point impact of foreign currency on total revenue of first-half 2017

* Sees Q1 productivity and business processes revenue $6.4 to $6.6 billion

* Microsoft corp sees Q1 intelligent cloud revenue $6.1 billion to $6.3 billion

* Sees Q1 more personal computing revenue of $8.7 billion to $9 billion

* Microsoft corp sees FY gross margin percentage to decline by about 1 percent

* Microsoft corp says cloud capital expenditure growth is expected to slow in FY17 Source (bit.ly/29TsjK9) Further company coverage:

