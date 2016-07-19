版本:
BRIEF-Lundin Mining receives extension of TF Holdings offer period

July 19 Lundin Mining Corp :

* Co, Freeport-McMoran, China Molybdenum agreed to extend period in which co has right to buy Freeport's indirect interest in TF Holdings Ltd

* Lundin Mining receives extension of TF Holdings offer period

* To extend period in which company has right to acquire Freeport's indirect interest in TF Holdings Limited to September 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

