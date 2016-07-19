版本:
BRIEF-NCI Building Systems prices 9 mln shares

July 19 NCI Building Systems Inc :

* Priced 9 million shares of co's stock by investment funds associated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice at price of $16.15 per share

* Company is not selling any shares of common stock in offering and will not receive any of proceeds from offering of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

