BRIEF-Unilever acquires Dollar Shave Club

July 19 Unilever Plc :

* Unilever acquires Dollar Shave Club

* Says Michael Dubin will continue to serve as CEO of dsc

* Says DSC is on track to exceed $200 million in turnover in 2016.

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed.

* Transaction is expected to close during Q3

