版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 13:04 BJT

BRIEF-Lonza raises guidance for core EBIT growth in 2016

July 20 Lonza Group AG

* Raising its guidance for core ebit growth and now expects a double-digit improvement in core ebit for full year of 2016

* Strong cash flow generation is expected to further reduce net debt significantly by end of fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)

