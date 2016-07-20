版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-Comet Holding appoints general contractor for its extension

July 20 Comet Holding AG :

* Appoints general contractor for its extension - construction to begin on schedule in July Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

