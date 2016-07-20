版本:
2016年 7月 20日

BRIEF-Collector Q2 profit after tax up at SEK 94 million

July 20 Collector AB :

* Q2 total income 365 million Swedish crowns ($42.4 million) versus 296 million crowns year ago

* Q2 profit after tax 94 million crowns versus 61 million crowns year ago

