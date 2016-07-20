版本:
BRIEF-Kitron signs supply agreement with Dentsply Sirona

July 20 Kitron ASA :

* Kitron has been selected as a new supplier for Dentsply Sirona, manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

