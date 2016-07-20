BRIEF-Sika expands production site in Bludenz, Austria

UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley gets regulatory nod to raise China securities JV stake - source
* China regulator approves changes in JV's articles of assn (Adds details, background on China securities JVs)
July 20 Sika AG :
* New warehouse and a new manufacturing line for waterbars is being added to existing site
* Is investing around 2.2 million Swiss francs ($2.23 million) in expansion of its production site in Bludenz, Austria Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9874 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* China regulator approves changes in JV's articles of assn (Adds details, background on China securities JVs)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Companies could unlock at least $12 trillion in market opportunities by 2030 and create up to 380 million jobs by implementing a few key development goals, according to a study by a group including global business and finance leaders.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.