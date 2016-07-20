版本:
BRIEF-Pacific Premier Bancorp posts Q2 earnings of $0.37/share

July 20 Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc:

* Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc announces second quarter 2016 results (unaudited)

* Q2 earnings per share $0.37

* Net interest income totaled $37.6 million in q2 of 2016, an increase of $3.4 million or 9.8% from q1 of 2016

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $39.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

