版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 18:13 BJT

BRIEF-Great Elm Capital Group appoints Richard Chernicoff as interim CEO

July 20 Great Elm Capital Group Inc :

* Richard S. Chernicoff was appointed, on an interim basis, as chief executive officer of co

* On July 18, 2016, Hugh Steven Wilson was appointed chairman of the board of directors of the co Source text : bit.ly/29Lkomm Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐