2016年 7月 20日

BRIEF-Gramercy Europe acquires warehouse in Frechen, Germany for EUR10.4 mln

July 20 Gramercy Property Trust :

* Gramercy Europe acquires EUR10.4 million warehouse in Frechen, Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

