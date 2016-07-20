版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 19:13 BJT

BRIEF-Chromadex study of NIAGEN nicotinamide riboside underway with 50 pct enrollment of 140 participants

July 20 Chromadex Corp :

* Study of Niagen nicotinamide riboside is underway having achieved 50% enrollment of its 140 total participants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

