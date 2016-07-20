版本:
2016年 7月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-Emergent BioSolutions says "when issued" trading of Aptevo stock to start today

July 20 Emergent Biosolutions Inc :

* Aptevo common stock will commence trading today, July 20, 2016, on a "when issued" basis under symbol "APVOV" on NASDAQ global select market

* Emergent BioSolutions announces commencement of when issued trading of Aptevo common stock

* Expects that dividend distribution will be paid on August 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

