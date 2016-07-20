BRIEF-Trecora Resources announces AMAK share issuance

July 20 Trecora Resources:

* Arab Mining Co purchased 3.75 million shares at $5.33 per share, remaining 250,000 shares are treasury stock for future use

* Armico now owns approximately 19.5% of AMAK

* Trecora does not participate in offering, reducing ownership to 33.4%

* Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co issued 4 million shares to provide additional funds for ongoing exploration work, mine start-up activities

* AMAK mine operations remain on schedule for Q4 2016 re-start