公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 19:48 BJT

BRIEF-General Mills Canada Corp says 5 varieties of gluten-free Cheerios available by end of summer

July 20 General Mills Inc :

* Five varieties of gluten-free Cheerios cereals available in stores by end of summer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

