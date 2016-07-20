BRIEF-Evoke Pharma announces $4.5 million at-the-market offering

July 20 Evoke Pharma Inc

* Evoke Pharma announces $4.5 million at-the-market offering

* Company will issue approximately 1.8 million registered shares of common stock at purchase price of $2.49375 per share

* Says intends to use net proceeds from offering to conduct further analyses of Phase 3 trial data of its product candidate, EVK-001