2016年 7月 20日

BRIEF-Taseko Mines says BC government proceeding with certificate amendment process for New Prosperity project

July 20 Taseko Mines Ltd

* BC government proceeding with certificate amendment process for Taseko's New Prosperity project

* In addition to the undertaking, Taseko will be filing a Notice Of Work (NOW) with Ministry Of Energy & Mines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

