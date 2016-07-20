版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 19:39 BJT

BRIEF-Transgenomic licenses commercial rights to long QT syndrome DNA testing portfolio to Labcorp

July 20 Transgenomic Inc

* Says licenses commercial rights to its long QT Syndrome DNA testing portfolio to Labcorp

* Further details of non-exclusive agreement were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

