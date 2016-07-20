版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-Beasley broadcast to pay Greater Media fee of $6.4 if Greater Media terminates merger

July 20 Beasley Broadcast Group Inc :

* Merger agreement provides that co shall pay Greater Media termination fee of $6.4 million if Greater Media terminates merger agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

