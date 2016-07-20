BRIEF-VisionChina Media says Cayman Islands ruling orders company to pay plaintiffs about $59.4 mln

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
July 20 VisionChina Media Inc :
* Says Cayman Islands ruling orders VisionChina Media to pay plaintiffs approximately $59.4 million
* Says parties are currently in discussions regarding such settlement agreement
* Ruling also orders co to pay plaintiffs a interest at rate of 9% per annum calculated from Nov. 16, 2010 as to $30 million
* Seeks to enter into a new settlement agreement with plaintiffs to satisfy Cayman Islands ruling
* VisionChina Media announces the ruling by grand court of Cayman Islands
* Parties are currently in discussions regarding settlement agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.