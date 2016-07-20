版本:
BRIEF-ZIOPHARM has no plans to access capital markets in securities offering

July 20 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc :

* ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc says currently has no plans to access capital markets in a securities offering

* ZIOPHARM issues statement clarifying speculation on financing activity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

