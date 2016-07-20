BRIEF-Natus Medical Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.39

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
July 20 Natus Medical Inc Says Q2 Non
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.32
* For q3 2016, company expects revenue of $97.0 million to $98.0 million
* Sees Q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.41 to $0.43
* Sees Q3 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.35 to $0.37
* Gaap gross profit margin was 60.5% versus. 63.2% reported for Q2 of 2015
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.67 to $1.70
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.66, revenue view $386.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.39
* Q2 revenue rose 4.5 percent to $96 million
* Increased its full year 2016 revenue guidance and now expects revenue of $388 million to $390 million
* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.35 to $1.38
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $92.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $100.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text : bit.ly/29LjJ4r Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.