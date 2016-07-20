BRIEF-Ocwen Financial pays down about $26.3 mln of senior term loan

July 20 Ocwen Financial :

* Following the pay down, the company has about $342.7 million outstanding under its senior secured term loan - sec filing

* Following receipt of payments in connection with sales of mortgage servicing rights, paid down about $26.3 million of senior term loan Source text : bit.ly/29LjXby Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)