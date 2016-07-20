版本:
BRIEF-Net Element files for secondary stock offering of up to $10.2 mln

July 20 Net Element Inc :

* Says it has filed for a secondary stock offering of up to $10.2 million - SEC filing Source text: bit.ly/29LkbPW Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

