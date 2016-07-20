BRIEF-ALJ Regional Holdings enters into first amendment to financing agreement, dated as of Aug. 14, 2015

July 20 ALJ Regional Holdings Inc :

* On July 18, 2016, co entered into first amendment to financing agreement, dated as of August 14, 2015 - sec filing

* First amendment modified certain covenants to reflect consolidated business of company following acquisition of color optics

* First amendment increased borrowings under term loan facility by $10 million