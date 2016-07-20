BRIEF-Terraform Global says Sunedison has requested that company share confidential information

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
July 20 Terraform Global Inc
* Sunedison has requested that co share confidential information about the company
* Sunedison requested that co take other steps to facilitate marketing of Sunedison interests in co; co considering Sunedison's request
* Co details preliminary financial data for bondholders in presentation
* Delays in filing form 10-K for fiscal year ended Dec 31, 2015, form 10-Q for quarter ended March 31 could have material adverse effect
* Delay in filing form 10-K and audited financial statements may impair ability to obtain financing and access the capital markets
* Financials for year ended Dec 31, 2015 or related audit report may include note regarding co's ability to continue as going concern
* If we incur material tax liabilities, distributions to holders of class a common stock may be reduced
* A number of 425 MW India projects appear to have been cross-funded or cross-collateralized by sunedison in violation of project lending agreements
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $102.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In active discussions with Sunedison's concerning jointly supported sales process; made no decision to support any bidder, structure or deal
* Sees Q1 2016 revenue $47 million to $52 million
* Sees Q1 2016 net loss $8 million to breakeven
* Q1 operating results below management expectations due to unusually low wind in brazil
* Do not expect that the 425 MW India projects will be completed and transferred to the co in accordance with the India PSA
* 2015 financials may include going concern note because of risk assets, liabilities could be consolidated with Sunedison's in sunedison bankruptcy
* Due to negative impact on business from various developments, no longer expect targeted growth rate in dividend per class a share
* In light of current market conditions, we have waived our option to purchase certain call right projects from Sunedison Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.