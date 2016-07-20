BRIEF-Boston Scientific enters into stipulation of settled issues with IRS

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
July 20 Boston Scientific Corp :
* Does not expect to recognize any additional charges related to resolution
* Boston Scientific Corp says expects to remit all tax and interest payments resulting from this settlement to IRS in next 12 to 24 months
* Settled issues with IRS intended to resolve all disputes related to previously disclosed transfer pricing issues for guidant corp
* Says entered into a stipulation of settled issues with Internal Revenue Service
* Company does not expect to change its 2016 estimated annual effective tax rate as a result of resolution - SEC filing
* If settlement is finalized, will make net tax payments to IRS of about $275 million to resolve both controversy before tax court
* Will make net tax payments to irs of about $275 million to also resolve the transfer pricing issues before irs appeals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.