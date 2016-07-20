版本:
BRIEF-Bristol-Myers says FDA-approved ORENCIA, clickject available

July 20 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

* Bristol-Myers Squibb announces availability of FDA-approved ORENCIA (abatacept) clickject(tm), a self-administered subcutaneous autoinjector, for adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis

* Myers Squibb Co - study, agree, met its co-primary endpoints Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

