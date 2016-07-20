版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-Avexis says spine therapy recieves FDA's "breakthrough therapy" status

July 20 Avexis Inc

* Avexis receives u.s. Fda breakthrough therapy designation for avxs-101 gene replacement therapy for spinal muscular atrophy type 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

