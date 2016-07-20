BRIEF-Stepan agrees to buy sulfonation production facility in Brazil

July 20 Stepan Co:

* Stepan announces agreement to acquire a commercial business and sulfonation production facility in Brazil

* Financial terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Acquisition is expected to be slightly accretive to earnings for first full year of ownership

* Unit in brazil reached agreement with Tebras Tensoativos Do Brazil Ltda to acquire their commercial business

* Transaction is expected to have minimal impact on Stepan's 2016 financial results

* Agreement with PBC Industria Quimica Ltda, to acquire their sulfonation production facility