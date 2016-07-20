BRIEF-Warburg Pincus to invest in Hygiena

July 20 Warburg Pincus:

* Warburg Pincus to invest in Hygiena

* Entered into definitive agreement whereby one of its affiliates will invest in Hygiena LLC; terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Antares Capital, Ares Management, and Varagon Capital will provide debt financing for transaction

* Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisors, and Greenberg Trauig LLP provided legal counsel to Hygiena