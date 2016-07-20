版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 19:38 BJT

BRIEF-Actinium Pharma updates on investigator meeting for Iomab-B late stage trial

July 20 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Highlights successful investigator meeting for pivotal phase 3 Iomab-B SIERRA Trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐