2016年 7月 20日

BRIEF-Hinterland Metals arranges $500,000 financing

July 20 Hinterland Metals Inc:

* Arranges $500,000 financing

* Arranged a non-brokered private placement of 10 million units at a purchase price of $0.05 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

