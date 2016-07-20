版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 19:25 BJT

BRIEF-Bellicum Pharmaceuticals says Baylor College receives Bellicum patent

July 20 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Says Baylor College of Medicine receives patent exclusively licensed to Bellicum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

