BRIEF-Wabco Holdings updates on patent income deduction in Belgium

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
July 20 Wabco Holdings
* Wabco Holdings - Subsequent to June 30, co received ruling from Belgium government that a patent income deduction is available for both 2015 & 2016
* Wabco Holdings says expects the total benefit for both years to be between $35 million to $40 million
* Benefit for 2016 remains within Q2 2016 provision, benefit for 2015 will be recognized when co's files Belgium tax return in Q3 2016
* Plans to investigate whether this tax relief would have been available to co in years prior to 2015 if no EPR benefit had been claimed
* Any related benefit for years prior to 2015 will be recognized as and when co's assessment is complete Source text: bit.ly/2abxG9m (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.